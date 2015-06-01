General Mills Creates Big Drama In A Web Series Starring Tiny Dolls

It’s a sweeping tale of murder, betrayal, and a fight over family inheritance with all the ingredients of a classic, overblown soap opera. But this new web series is performed by small expressionless dolls.

The series is from General Mills-owned cereal brand French Toast Crunch, its first campaign since returning to grocery aisles five months ago following a consumer drive to bring it back after a nine-year absence. A Facebook group spearheaded the demand for the cereal’s return and General Mills’ announcement in December last year that it had succeeded was met with high emotion. Some people sure do love French Toast Crunch.





The outpouring of feelings has, in part, informed the tone of the web series with the brand hoping to “keep the drama alive,” according to a blog post by Ashley Halladay, social media specialist at General Mills.

So far there are three 30-second films in the series, which is entitled, “The Tiny & The Tasty.” One features a dramatic family conference, over breakfast naturally, where the contents of a will are read out, another includes a shock pregnancy announcement and the third centers on a murder accusation. They were created by agency McCann Worldgroup in collaboration with Beacon Street and Picture Mill.





While the whole approach appears to be tongue-in-cheek, the production deployed the services of Emmy-winning Saturday Night Live writer Matt Piedmont as director and many of the voice actors were once stars in soap classics, including As the World Turns and General Hospital.

French Toast Crunch was first introduced in 1995 but axed in 2006. The latest version reverts to the original tiny slice of toast shape, so beloved by fans. And exactly the right size for dolls.