Shia LaBeouf Gives The Most Direct TED Talk Ever, Urging You To Embody Nike’s Famous Slogan

Actual cannibal Shia LaBeouf and his rattail are up to their old tricks again. No, they haven’t been arrested, and no, their penis is not dangling in plain sight, but they are once again attracting attention with erratic behavior.

As part of a collaborative project with students at Central Saint Martins art school in London, called #INTRODUCTIONS, Shia LaBeouf recently stood in front of a green screen and spouted philosophical musings for a half-hour. (The last three minutes is just him intoning ‘om’ like Don Draper in the final episode of Mad Men.) The stand-out portion of the video, though, and the clip currently traversing the Internet with considerable velocity, is a full-minute of Shia LaBeouf exhorting the viewer to JUST DO IT. YouTuber Michael McNeff culled the video from the green screen rant, setting it up as the most intense (fake) TED Talk of all time.





At the airport, certain members of the TSA shout out the security procedures while people go through the checkpoint, in an exasperated tone that suggests these very same people have somehow already botched checkpoint protocol a thousand times this morning. LaBeouf’s speech is pitched at that tone, multiplied by the power of infinite passion, and garnished with a pinch of karate. While it’s very easy to laugh off and ridicule, at the same time, viewers might end up looking deep within and wondering if perhaps there is something they should be doing with their lives that they haven’t yet, and examining why that is. That’s the Shia effect. Shine on, you crazy diamond!