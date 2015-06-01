Google Launches “My Account,” A Hub For Your Privacy Settings

Google on Monday launched My Account , a new hub for privacy and security settings with which its users can manage what information they share with different Google products (such as Maps, Search, and YouTube), adjust security settings, and more.

My Account is divided into three sections: sign-in and security settings, personal information and privacy settings, and account preferences. Google also includes a link to a new privacy site that contains a list of answers to frequently asked questions, including “What data does Google collect?” and “Does Google sell my personal information?”





Through the new hub, Google account holders can do things like change their passwords, view devices that have accessed their accounts, see which apps are connected to their Google profiles, update personal info, control the search, browsing, and other activity history that their accounts save, manage ad settings, and assign account trustees.

You can access the My Account hub here.