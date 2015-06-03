Slack With Friends, Lovers, And Geeks: How The Hot Workplace App Is Getting Personal

The couple created a fake company name, “TheKennedys,” to sign up for the two-member Slack chat that has replaced iMessage for them as the way they discuss everything, from coordinating childcare to potential Ikea purchases. “Fifty percent of my Slack communication is work, and 50% of my slack communication is nonwork at this point,” says Todd, who also uses Slack to keep in touch with a group of Brooklyn-based programmers. “It’s on my phone. It’s on my iPad. It’s on my computer. And it’s always open.”

It’s on my phone. It’s on my iPad. It’s on my computer. And it’s always open.

This is a very odd way for someone to talk about enterprise software. Occasionally a consumer-facing product like Dropbox expands into the workplace, but rarely do people bring tools designed for their companies into their personal lives. But now it seems Slack is becoming an exception. Users have appropriated the platform for extracurricular use cases like staying in touch with groups of friends, backchanneling at events, and creating chat rooms around interests like books or entrepreneurship–or dating. In addition to being a place to work, Slack is becoming a virtual hangout spot.

A change the company made to its interface in May, which allows users to easily toggle between different Slack groups, unwittingly aided this type of extracurricular Slack-ing by helping users merge their work and personal interests under one tab. It is partly appealing for nonwork exactly because people use it for work. “Everyone is already in Slack all day and it’s the easiest to set up,” says Eric Willis, who started a Slack group for the startup discovery app Product Hunt. “It’s just the least amount of friction for everyone involved.”

He says the group, called Maker Hunt, now has about 850 members who exchange more than 10,000 messages per week. They host a few AMAs each week in which founders answer questions from the community. Other Slack chats have popped up for interest groups ranging from guitar enthusiasts to suicide survivors to black men in tech and even, naturally, people who moderate Slack communities.

Part of the draw is that, unlike IRC, a chat protocol commonly used for chatting around interests, there’s some ability to curate the group, which creates a sense of exclusivity that is missing from forum boards.

In order to join the Maker Hunt group, for instance, potential members need to verify that they’ve posted a product to Product Hunt. Other Slack groups require a GitHub link to prove coding chops. One group, an “NYC founders” Slack with members that include wine entrepreneur and social media guru Gary Vaynerchuk, former NPR producer and current podcast startup founder Alex Blumberg, as well as “founders of all sorts of tech companies,” charges $45 to join.