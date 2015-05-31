This Woman Is Selling T-Shirts And Collecting Stories About Police Brutality

“We are winning today. Today is going to be a great day. There is breakfast casserole!” Randi Gloss, 24, loaded up a square paper plate with food and swung herself into one of the lilac velour lounge car booths on the train she was riding: the Millennial Train Project , a 10-day journey which carried millennial social entrepreneurs and innovators across the country this week. As the train stopped in cities across the southern United States, the riders conducted individual project research and received mentorship from thought leaders spanning a number of industries.

Randi Gloss

Torrential rains had pounded Austin, Texas, where the train was currently stationed, overnight–and there were more storms on the way. So, after they scarfed down their breakfast casseroles, Gloss and other Millennial Train participants quickly dispersed to their field assignments.

In Gloss’ case, it was time to catch an Uber to Friends & Neighbors in East Austin, a Victorian cottage-cum-boutique which sells bright vintage dresses, turquoise and silver hand-made jewelry, frothy espresso drinks, and cold beer. Gloss set up for her two-fold project in the light-festooned, restored wooden garage that serves as Friends & Neighbors’ storefront. On a silver garment rack, numerous styles of Glossrags t-shirts hung, each memorializing, via a simple list of first names, unarmed black men and women killed by vigilantes or police. Glossrags is Gloss’ company which aims to both sell t-shirts and raise awareness about police brutality. “Glossrags is my life now,” she told me. “No more substitute teaching, no more restaurants. This is my hustle and it is a blessing.”

Gloss, a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University, joined the Millennial Trains Project to begin building a physical community around Glossrags. As she set up temporary shop across the country, she also invited people along the route to tell her their own stories about police brutality. She is recording those interviews as part of a documentary project, tentatively named The Conscious Chronicles. Gloss’ pop-up interviews target local, minority-owned business owners and influencers she has been connected to via friends and social media. She announces her events in each city on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, collaborates with a videographer, and documents stories. She hopes the documentary will air in weekly 15-minute segments. “The heart of my business is the stories,” Gloss told me.

It all began for Gloss in August 2013 when she spontaneously hand-drew a poster for the March on Washington’s 50th Anniversary in Washington, DC. Her sign read: “emmitt (sic) & amadou & sean & trayvon. more than just black faces in tragic places.” A German couple approached Gloss and wanted to know: who were these people?

At home that night, she grabbed a neon post-it note and sketched out a t-shirt with the names listed on it. Her creation is based on a 2001 design by Amsterdam-based graphic studio, Experimental Jetset, a simple t-shirt which lists “John & Paul & Ringo & George”. The design has become something of meme, its style reproduced all over the world for other bands, groups, and places.

Chicago poet Nate Marshall suggested to Gloss that she add an ellipsis to her design, which eerily foretold the continually growing crisis of black deaths at the hands of police. “It turned out to be sadly beyond fitting,” Gloss said. “Because I started with six and now we are up to 17 names.”