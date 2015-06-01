The Not-So-Optimistic Career Outlook For The Class Of 2015

The Class of 2009 may have graduated with the burden of recessionary economics weighing down their diplomas, but this year’s college and high school grads are not much better off. So says the Economic Policy Institute , which just released a report on jobs and unemployment for young adults entering the workforce.

The findings reveal that even though the recession officially ended six years ago, long-term unemployment and slow recovery have taken a toll on job prospects. The paper, titled Class of 2015, doesn’t purport to prophesize on how well these young people do in the labor market. What it does do is analyze employment, enrollment, and wage trends to determine economic prospects as they take the first step into their careers.

One thing is important to note: Regardless of the economy, those between the ages of 17 and 24 have historically been hit with high unemployment, to the tune of more than twice the overall rate. This is in part due to a newly minted graduate’s lack of work experience or, if they are hired, their shorter tenure makes it more likely that they’ll get the pink slip if their company downsizes.

No matter how strong the labor market is, recent college graduates often require some time to transition smoothly into their desired career track.

Periods of labor market weakness just push this percentage higher. The Great Recession was the most pronounced and prolonged in the past 70 years, and we are still feeling its effects.

Here’s how the unemployment rate breaks down:

For college graduates, it’s 7.2% for 2015 vs. 5.5% in 2007

For high school graduates, it’s 19.5% for 2015 vs. 15.9% in 2007

According to the report:

The high share of unemployed and underemployed young college graduates and the share of employed young college graduates working in jobs that do not require a college degree underscore that the current unemployment crisis among young workers did not arise because today’s young adults lack the right education or skills. Rather, it stems from weak demand for goods and services, which makes it unnecessary for employers to significantly ramp up hiring.

The Class of 2015 is also more likely to be “idled” by the economy, meaning that the option of going back to school or getting more work experience is just not available. Those numbers have grown in the past eight years: