advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Neil deGrasse Tyson And The Discovery Of Manhattanhenge

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

At 15 years old, rock-star astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson had his first encounter with stone monuments erected in the British Isles. Watch the video above to see how that experience later lead him to the discovery of Manhattanhenge.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life