The NHL Plays The Name Game To Celebrate The Stanley Cup Finals

The sport of hockey and the NHL are steeped in tradition. It’s why players are still allowed to punch each other in the face. Another part of that tradition is making some damn good advertising . For the past several years, the league has marked the start of the Stanley Cup finals with an inspirational ad aiming to get the goosebumps up.





We don’t know who is in the finals just yet–both conference finals (Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers, and Anaheim Ducks vs. Chicago Blackhawks) have gone to Game 7–but this year’s spot reminds us of the difference between the name on a jersey and one engraved in the Cup. Created by New York-based creative shop Baby Bear’s Porridge and narrated by actor Liev Schreiber, it features a laundry list of legendary hockey names past and present like Jean Beliveau, Ray Bourque, Martin Brodeur, Bobby Clarke, Sidney Crosby, Ken Dryden, Wayne Gretzky, Gordie Howe, Bobby Hull, Patrick Kane, Mario Lemieux, and many more.





Does anyone remember the name of the player who tripped Bobby Orr in his iconic 1970 winning goal? Exactly. The spot shows how the Cup can make a name go from what someone is called to how someone is remembered in history.