Ain’t No Scandal Like A FIFA Scandal, ‘Cause A FIFA Scandal Don’t Stop

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

FIFA shocked the world (that is to say, no one) today bye re-electing Josef “Sepp” Blatter today despite a 47-count indictment including wire fraud, racketeering and money laundering. To help us dig a little deeper into this scandal BuzzFeed sports editor Rawan Eewshah stopped by to break it down. And she didn’t even need to be bribed!

