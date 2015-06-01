This New VR Film Provides A Grim, 360-Degree View Of The Life Of A Child Slave

Terre des Hommes , the international human rights charity behind the multi award-winning “Sweetie” campaign against web cam child sex tourism, employs ground-breaking stereoscopic 3-D in a powerful new live action virtual reality experience to immerse the audience in the grim life of a Kenyan child slave.

Experienced at an exhibit to tour Europe this summer with an Oculus Rift and pair of headphones–or, from Tuesday June 2, using a downloadable app and Google Cardboard–the four minute film, “Amani,” unfolds through a 3-D experience in a 360-degree environment in which the user takes a passive role at the heart of the action.

Conceived by Terre Des Hommes and production company Revolver Amsterdam in close collaboration with The Ambassadors, “Amani” is a stark story of child labor, physical violence and sexual abuse which also pushes the boundaries of storytelling, filmmaking and VR, its makers claim.

“Terre des Hommes wanted a new and innovative way to reach out to their audience post-‘Sweetie,’ and they were very interested in the potential of VR,” explains Revolver executive producer Raymond van der Kaaij. “For us, using VR to tell a story through 360-degree storytelling was exciting because it is completely new.”

The aim was to tell the story of a child enslaved by a middle-class family in a way that would enable the audience to share the child’s point of view. But with filming in 360 degrees meaning no cuts and no edits, this required a completely different approach to shooting.

“In the 3-D 360-degree world we wanted to create, the audience not the director would decide where to look,” van der Kaaij continues. “So we developed a script around a series of moments that we wanted to show. And use of sound and movement on screen became critical to how we would steer an audience’s attention to focus on the most important things we wanted to show.”

From the outset, Revolver collaborated with technologists at The Ambassadors who developed a very different way of shooting.