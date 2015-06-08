7 Ideas For A More Playable City, From Sociable Benches To Musical Intersections

There are many ways our cities can become more fun, more tactile, and more social. The concept of the “playable city” offers citizens ways to engage in their environment and with people around them, rather than just trudging through their day.

Through infrastructure or amenities, physical surroundings are animated with sound and images. People are nudged into becoming more social. You can see it in the examples below–the seven contenders for this year’s Playable City award, organized by Watershed, a “digital creativity center” in Bristol, U.K. The winner is chosen June 9, 2015.





A responsive light installation, Lighting Conductor reacts as people move past, creating a motion-sensitive experience in the middle of a public space. People can “conduct their very own light orchestra through the movement of their bodies,” says design shop Strange Thoughts. The more vigorous their movements, the brighter and faster the pulse.

“With a simple swish of an arm a user will be able to send a pulse of light shooting along any path they aim at in their local park. The pulse of light will then continue up into the tree at the end of the path, illuminating the entire tree with an array of mesmerizing colors,” its submission says.

Florida-based Urban Conga created the multicolored Mirimba bench consisting of “tuned wooden bars” coded to different notes (red is an A, green a C, and so on). “The project is about using music and play to create activity in an underutilized space,” says Ryan Swanson, a member of the the group. “It creates a place for people to come together and interact with one another instead of just sitting on a bench checking their Twitter feed and how many Instagram likes their picture got.”

People are becoming desensitized from their environment because they’re always looking at their phones, Swanson believes. The bench is a reminder to look up. “The park bench has always been a key element to public space, in creating a place where two strangers can come together. This has gotten lost when two people sit down and are consumed by their phones or iPads.”