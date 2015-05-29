Snapchat And Twitter Can Also Transmit The iPhone Text Crash Bug

Earlier this week, a string of characters in Chinese, Marathi, and Arabic, sent via text message, began crashing iPhones around the world. Apple released a temporary fix for getting the Messages app back up and removing the offending message, but it has yet to release a software update that will keep your phone from crashing next time the string of characters pops up on your phone.

Now, The Guardian reports that the crash message is equally deadly when sent via Twitter direct messages and mentions and Snapchat text chat. According to The Guardian, disabling notifications can protect the iPhone from crashing, but the Snapchat and Twitter apps will still crash if a user receives the malicious text.

Apple has said it is working on an update to protect devices from the the crash message.