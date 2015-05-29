Facebook Now Supports GIFs! Here Are 10 Ways To Use Them To Communicate Your Feelings

Wait, scratch that. People who still use Facebook, rejoice! GIFs are finally supported on the site . . . almost. You can now post a link to a GIF in your status update and it will animate in your Facebook feed. However, uploading a GIF file to Facebook will still produce a static image. Take note that Facebook’s GIF function is just now rolling out, so to the people who are currently getting stills, be patient. But for those who are able to let GIFs do all their talking, here are a few you can use for everyday situations:

1) When you’re waiting for someone to respond to a post you made . . .

2) When you’re looking fresh to death and you’re ready to turn up with your squad

. . .

3) When yet another friend announces an engagement and you haven’t a bae in sight . . .

4) When your relationship status isn’t even in the “friend zone” anymore . . .

5) When you’re drunk AF and DGAF . . .