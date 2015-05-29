The Remarkable Origins Of The U.N.’s HeForShe Campaign

Before Emma Watson became the global face of U.N. Women’s HeForShe campaign, giving an impassioned speech that took the Internet by storm, another woman was behind the scenes crafting the fine print of a movement that would invite men to participate in the struggle for gender equality. Elizabeth Nyamayaro, senior advisor to the executive director of U.N. Women and the mastermind behind HeForShe, has a unique perspective about men’s roles in the fight for women’s rights.

“I grew up in very humble circumstances,” Nyamayaro told Fast Company last week before delivering her 12-minute talk at TEDWomen in Monterey, Calif.. Impeccably dressed in a black trenchcoat and shiny brogues, you could easily suppose that she was a lifelong New Yorker, but looks are deceiving: Nyamayaro spent her childhood in a village in Zimbabwe that was ravaged by both famine and HIV. Like other girls in her village, she didn’t go to school, instead spending her days tending to household chores and scrounging for food.

“Sometimes, there just wasn’t enough to eat,” Nyamayaro recalls. “It was such a relief when U.N. aid workers in their blue uniforms showed up in our village. It meant that I would have something to put in my belly that day.” When she was 10 years old, during a particularly devastating period of hunger, her family shipped her off to a nearby city to stay with an aunt who was better off, allowing her to attend school for the first time.

Gender inequality was part of everyday life in Zimbabwe. Boys were given the opportunity to attend school, while girls were expected to stay at home. During the height of the AIDS crisis, men would unilaterally decide whether to use a condom in order to prevent their wives from being infected by the disease. Women were helpless if their husbands abused them or squandered money that the family should have spent on food. It seemed like men and women lived in separate worlds.





Over the next 20 years, Nyamayaro doggedly pursued a single goal: to get a job at the United Nations to help people the way she had been helped by the aid workers in the blue uniforms. Her dream was to lift her family, and perhaps even her village, out of poverty. With her meager savings and some help from her family, she bought a ticket to London and had enough money in her pocket to pay for a single month at a youth hostel. “I was so naive,” she recalls. “When I arrived, I kept telling people that I was here to get a job at the U.N. and they laughed at me.” But after taking a range of temp work and acquiring a degree, Nyamayaro proved her naysayers wrong by landing an unpaid research internship at the U.N., which she converted into a full-time job.

As she worked her way up the United Nations hierarchy in Switzerland and the United States, this issue of bringing men into a dialogue on women’s empowerment stayed close to her heart. She saw new forms of gender inequality in her working life, such as the gender wage gap, in the underrepresentation of women in top jobs and in the number of women who fell out of the workforce after they had children. She believed that if men stopped thinking of themselves as a separate category from women, but realized that the entire economy could benefit from women’s empowerment, things around the world—from her village to the C-suites of big corporations—could change dramatically.

I realized, from the beginning, that this would be a controversial program. Not everybody believes that this is the right answer.

In her most recent position, as a senior advisor within U.N. Women, Nyamayaro had the opportunity to transform this idea into the HeForShe campaign, a program that seeks to engage boys and men to be agents of change in the fight for women’s rights. “I realized, from the beginning, that this would be a controversial program,” Nyamayaro admits. “Not everybody believes that this is the right answer.”