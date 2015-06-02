The Employee Benefits That Make A Real Difference

Calculating the exact return on investment for specific employee benefits can be tricky. After all, it’s tough to know whether that weekly yoga class had an actual impact on morale or if shifting the work day a couple of hours had a measurable impact on productivity.

But the bigger-picture numbers are sobering. The American Institute of Stress pegs the business cost of employee stress in the U.S. at $300 billion annually. The cost of replacing an employee who left ranges from one-fifth to more than one-and-a-half times the employee’s salary, depending on various factors.

“If the company can take away some of the stresses in the employee’s life, then the employee will be better able to concentrate on work,” says Cynthia Fukami, PhD, a professor of management at the University of Denver’s Daniels College of Business. “To remain competitive in the marketplace for the best employees, you want to be going beyond what others are doing.”

Beyond health insurance and 401(k) plans, some benefits have significant benefits to the company as well as the employees, say experts. Here are six that may pay off in unexpected ways.

Employees who are stressed out and distracted about money and retirement savings aren’t the most productive. According to the Society of Human Resource Management’s 2014 Employee Benefits report, relatively few companies offer financial advice online (19%), in person (17%), or in group or classroom settings (14%). But they should consider it, says Ken Matos, senior director of research at New York City-based Families and Work Institute, a nonprofit dedicated to work-life-balance research and initiatives.

A 2015 study from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business found that one-off sessions may have little benefit, but long-term access to financial education and follow-up can have a significant impact. Workers who received financial education when they were 40, along with regular follow-ups, increased wealth in retirement by 10%.

Matos says it’s important to make these sessions positive and not make it seem like the employees can’t handle their money. If that’s the case, the stigma will keep them way, he ways.