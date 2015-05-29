The FIFA Election Results Are In, And You Might Want To Kick Someone In The Shin [UPDATED]

UPDATE : The Associated Press is reporting long-time FIFA president Sepp Blatter is resigning amid the sport organization’s corruption scandal. Blatter was re-elected as president for his fifth term last Friday, the same week the U.S. Justice Department issued a 47-count indictment against FIFA for charges of wire fraud, money laundering, and racketeering. In a news conference announcing his resignation, Blatter admitted, “FIFA needs a profound restructuring.” Elections for a new president will reportedly taking place sometime between December and March.

Long-standing FIFA president Joseph “Sepp” Blatter has been reelected after his opponent, Jordanian Prince Ali bin al-Hussein, conceded in the second round of voting today. Although several prominent figures in the global soccer network called for the election to be postponed amid the U.S. Justice Department’s ongoing investigations of alleged fraud and money laundering within FIFA, it was business as usual on Friday, with the election taking place and Blatter securing his fourth consecutive term as president.

But there could be a sliver of hope in all of this: FIFA’s dirty laundry is finally being aired in an extraordinarily public manner, so maybe the Justice Department and other governing bodies calling for effective and immediate change can actually strong-arm Blatter to clean up the sport he helped sully.