The Recommender: What Execs From Jawbone, Refinery29, And Vimeo Are Loving Right Now

“I recently came across Vita Kin, a Ukrainian fashion designer, on Instagram. Her embroidered and tasseled dresses have a fantasy-folklore feel. I want one in every color!” — Christene Barberich Cofounder and editor-in-chief, Refinery29

“French and Italian cuisine have such a stranglehold on the restaurant imagination. I break through by visiting Kalustyans, an Indian spice store. Cans of huitlacoche, a million sacks of dal . . . ideas go off in my brain like fireworks.”

— Amanda Cohen

Owner and chef, Dirt Candy, a New York–based restaurant

“My best childhood memories are from the Oakland A’s Coliseum and watching the Bash Brothers. You will find me there every weekend.”

— Joel Flory

Cofounder and CEO, VSCO

I’ve fallen for Vice’s HBO specials. You don’t get to see raw, well-reported footage of difficult situations anymore.”

— Mark Ramadan

Cofounder, Sir Kensington’s, and Fast Company MCP

VICE Photo: Vice Productions, courtesy of HBO

“Postmates is most known for food delivery, but I use it for random items like batteries when I don’t have time to pick up essentials.”

— Meredith Perry

Founder, uBeam

Boomerang Illustration: Scott Chambers

“Turns out I need to scan a lot of stuff. Scannable, Evernote’s new stand-alone app, finds the document’s edges automatically and pushes the scans to all of my devices.”

— Noah Brier

Cofounder, Percolate

“Boomerang has saved my life. It’s a Gmail plug-in that pops emails back into my inbox if I haven’t received a response, so I don’t need to keep a long follow-up list.”

— Mark Ramadan Cofounder, Sir Kensington’s,and Fast Company MCP