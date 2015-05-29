advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Are You Networking Or Nagging?

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Networking trips people up for a lot of reasons. When is it good to follow up, and when is it just annoying the other person? Is it better to try to form a friendship or to keep it strictly professional? All these questions and more are answered in this video, so watch it now. Then go out and confidently hand out your business cards! Just don’t hand out too many.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life