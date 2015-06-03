What You Need To Know About Forming Strategic Partnerships

The right business partner can help scale your business, build your brand reputation, give you access to a broader audience, and help increase your market share.

It’s easy to get caught up and excited about partnership opportunities, but consider a few things before you sign on the dotted line. Australia’s online restaurant booking service Yumtable announced a partnership with Uber to launch #UberDINING–a stress-free dining experience–in April 2015.

Uber is known for its strategic partnerships with like-minded startups such as business travel management company Concur, on-demand music-streaming service Spotify, and pay-per-mile car insurance service Metromile.

Levi Aron, general manager at Yumtable, shares his tips on how to form successful strategic partnerships that can boost your business.

It is probably the most important question companies should consider when seeking potential partners. You can be excited or bogged down in the nitty-gritty details of a partnership, but understanding the why will keep you focused on the end goal.

Will the partnership offer branding benefits? Will it onboard customers? This is where you need to assess how the partnership will bring in more customers and grow your business. Know the outcomes you want the partnership to deliver and work backward.

This might sound like an obvious tip, but your ideal partner will have a similar target audience, or one you are targeting. When we looked at collaborating with Uber, we found an untapped market with the same consumer profile. People who use Uber are those who have active social lives and love on-demand technology, like Yumtable. The same person who books a restaurant one or two hours before heading out will be the same person who books an Uber 10 minutes before they have to leave.