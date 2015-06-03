How To Build And Sustain A Diverse Team

In December 2014, Jesse Jackson and his Rainbow PUSH Coalition put together a summit to raise awareness of the lack of diversity in tech companies. With many tech giants such as Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube employing a workforce made up of less than 35% women and less than 5% black or Latino employees, the media picked up the story.

Unfortunately, most companies took a similar approach when faced with a reputation crisis–they collaborated with and donated to nonprofits with the most visibility.

Every year, companies with more than 100 employees must file an Employer Information Report, or an EEO-1 survey with the federal government. While companies are allowed to release it to the public, the top tech companies rarely do. They claim the need for secrecy to preserve a competitive advantage, but from where I stand, it seems more likely that tech companies are trying to pull an Apple with flashy donations that do little to solve the underlying problem.

Growing a culture of diversity in your workplace also positions your business as a community leader.

A 2009 report found that only 6.8% of tech employees are minorities–despite minorities representing 27% of the U.S. population.

Little has changed since then. Women make up more than half of the U.S. population, yet few major tech companies come close to meeting that proportion. If more companies understood that diversity goes far beyond solving an image problem, then they might take the necessary steps to get to the root of the issue.

Your PR teammates aren’t the only people who should care about workplace diversity. Studies show multicultural teams are more innovative than their uniform counterparts. A 2006 study found that decision-making groups with racial diversity outperformed more homogenous groups by a significant margin. When your team is filled with similar people, it leads group members to think they have the same information and the same perspective. But this mindset squelches innovation and creativity.

Beyond idea generation, teams with multiple ethnicities tend to be more successful. Another study found that companies with at least three inherent and acquired diversity traits–such as ethnicity, sexual orientation, and experience working in another country–were 45% more likely to report an increase in market share, while 70% were more likely to capture a new market.