How To Be A Good Interviewer

Interviewing someone for a job is a multifaceted skill. It’s intuitive in some ways, but it’s also about preparation. It’s about listening and simultaneously about evaluating what you’re hearing.

Here are two useful axioms that I’ve learned from years of interviewing:

An interview is a conversation with a purpose. So relax. Thinking of interviewing this way will go a long way towards making you feel and appear more comfortable and take a bit of pressure off the candidate. Be open to giving your impressions, respond to, or reflect on what you’re hearing, and repeat things to be sure you understand. You know, the kinds of things you might do in an actual conversation with someone.

The best predictor of future behavior is past behavior. While I’m biased to reject this notion (who says a person can’t grow?), over time it has proven to be pretty accurate. Try to put what you’re hearing in this context. What about a candidate’s behavior, the way he makes decisions or treats other people or comes up with solutions, can you glean from a particular answer? Look for passions and initiative around those passions (whether in a professional context or not). These are clues for leadership and self-motivation.

With these in mind, here’s how to conduct a successful interview:

This may be seem obvious, but it’s important to be sure you know what you’re looking for. Do a lot of work in advance defining your ideal candidate and the scope of responsibilities, and the rest will go smoothly.

You don’t learn much about a person if you’re just checking off skill boxes. And you know that ideal candidate you envisioned? They don’t actually exist. So leave breathing room.