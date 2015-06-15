How Krash And Other Startups Are Taking Coworking Home

Phil Fremont-Smith spent the summer of 2011 flying between Boston, where he lives with his wife, Jennifer, and San Francisco, where he was trying to raise money for a financial-services startup. An experienced entrepreneur, he’d schedule his networking dates down to the minute. But after one particularly productive trip, he felt an existential pang. “I was looking at the notes I had written on the backs of business cards and realized that none of the 25 people I had met with really knew me,” he says. A handshake over a cup of coffee wasn’t the kind of investor relationship he wanted to cultivate. He wanted something real—but still professional. “Something leverageable,” he says. “Something that really meant something.”

Co-living in the moment A guide to startups with rooms for rent Campus Founded: 2013

Locations: 30 in the San Francisco Bay Area, 4 in New York, and shared vacation homes in Napa, California, and North Lake Tahoe, California

Vibe: Cozy and collegiate, with an emphasis on community. Residents evaluate and choose their own potential roommates. The Embassy Network Founded: 2012

Locations: 2 houses and 1 apartment in San Francisco; 2 houses in Berkeley, California; 1 house in Oakland, California; and 1 house in Port-au-Prince, Haiti

Vibe: Varies. Locations are individually managed, and each has its own unique character, from a Victorian mansion to a tropical bungalow. Pure House Founded: 2012

Locations: 14 houses in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

Vibe: Artsy and en­­tre­­­preneurial. Events range from film screenings and DJ residencies to storytelling and yoga nights.

The following year, Fremont-Smith joined the TechStars accelerator to help grow his business. The program required that founders relocate to Boston, but few of them had places to stay. Fremont-Smith saw an opportunity. He and Jennifer, herself an experienced entrepreneur, already had a history of buying, renting, and selling vacation homes in Maine. They leased a six-bedroom house in nearby Cambridge, Massachusetts, and put an ad on Craigslist inviting people to apply for a room in their “cohousing” space, which they decided to call CrashPad. “Members brainstorm, practice pitches, and collaborate on projects as they live, cook, socialize, or just hang out at CrashPad,” the ad said. “Mentors, investors, and supporters drop by for impromptu happy hours.”

Hundreds of applications flowed in overnight. The Fremont-Smiths picked a dozen enthusiastic entrepreneurs with varying skill sets but a shared desire to connect, and moved them in the next month. Within a year, the couple had opened two more locations in Boston and one in New York, and changed the company’s name from CrashPad to Krash. After each of their companies was acquired, the Fremont-Smiths were free to run Krash full time.

Cohousing—or co-living, as it’s also known—holds much the same appeal as coworking. Sharing living space is often more cost-effective than renting or buying, especially in hot startup markets, and members hope that spontaneous interactions will drive creativity. The idea has been growing in popularity over the past several years, but what makes Krash unique is its emphasis on relationship building. “The single greatest determinant of someone’s success is their personal network,” says Phil. “Krash is about providing and accelerating those connections,” Jennifer adds.

“You become very tribal when you’re sharing a bathroom and kitchen with people,” Phil says. “Barriers are broken down fast.”

The Fremont-Smiths refer to the Krash houses variously as “urban lodges,” “particle accelerators for people,” and “clubhouses for entrepreneurs.” Most people get a roommate, and almost everything is communal. (“You become very tribal when you’re sharing a bathroom and kitchen with people,” Phil says. “Barriers are broken down fast.”) Krashers, as they’re called, pay from $1,500 to $2,200 a month depending on the city and the time of year, which covers rent, linens, toiletries, and a fully stocked kitchen. They range in age from their twenties to sixties. They are startup founders, visiting professors, and even NASA scientists. Some already run established businesses, while others arrive with merely an idea. The typical stay is three to six months, but Krashers who want to stay longer can apply for “K2” status, which enables them to hop from Krash to Krash indefinitely.