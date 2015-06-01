Four Daily Habits Of A Good Boss

Consistency is key, and a strong leader stands firm in what they practice. Each day, great people wake up and follow a specific personal routine that pushes them to be the best entrepreneur possible. Not only do these habits establish regularity in a world that can be tumultuous and ever-changing, but they work wonders in placing leaders in a great frame of mind.

Every great business leader has a morning routine that they absolutely have to do in order to set the pace for the rest of their day. Some exercise, some write, some quietly meditate–whatever it may be, they do something they enjoy that puts them in a good frame of mind. Leaders start their day fresh, rather than dwelling on whatever else may be happening around them, and taking time each morning to wipe that mental slate sets an invaluable precedent for the day.

It’s no secret that eating breakfast works wonders for getting the day going, but I can’t stress it enough–the benefits of breakfast go far beyond basic dietary regularity. Think of your mind as a motor. Without proper fuel, it sputters and never really gets running strong, and leaders can’t be lethargic or languid. By nature, they’re the head of the team and they’re ready for anything; they have no time to be out of the zone. Even if you’re rushed and don’t have time for a massive meal, at least grab a banana as you go out the door. It’s a small change, and it’s shocking how much of a difference it makes.

Having the opportunity to sync up with your team each day not only gets everyone on the same page, but it boosts productivity thanks to an increase in motivation. Leaders are responsible for staying aware of progress, and because of this, they absolutely must keep in close contact with their team.

Reaching out each day to touch base satisfies this necessity, and it maintains high standards for remaining a cohesive, single team unit rather than a disjointed collection of employees whose hearts aren’t in their work in any way. Beyond this, leaders have an obligation to understand their team, and by catching up with them daily, they become a tight-knit group that’s excited to move forward.

Any leader worth their salt sees entrepreneurship as an ongoing learning process. Not a single person holds the answer to every business question, and assuming one does is indicative of entrepreneurial immaturity. The ability to regularly step back and ask, “Can I do a better job?” naturally leads to growth as a leader, and it eliminates stagnancies that can be toxic to a bottom line. A good leader never beats themselves up over anything, but taking time to learn from mistakes and curveballs is paramount to their success in that role.