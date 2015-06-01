Eileen Fisher Edits Her Closet Twice A Year–And Thinks You Should, Too

Twice a year, fashion icon Eileen Fisher completes her own version of a retail therapy ritual: She cleans out her closet.

“I think about what worked, what’s flattering on me, what couple of pieces will make it feel fresh this season,” she says. “It always feels so great when it’s done: one rack of clothes that I wear for the season. Even out of that, I probably wear about 10 pieces most of the time, and most of them are from the year before.”

Eileen Fisher Photo: Flickr user Matt Dunham

No drama, no morning panic: “It makes life a lot easier to pare down. You can get dressed more quickly.”

As it happens, you can also help save the planet.

For years, through her eponymous women’s fashion label, Fisher has promoted values in line with “slow,” or sustainable, fashion. The idea is simple: Buy fewer, better-quality clothes, and in the process support better garment industry business practices. Slow fashion has been gaining momentum thanks to Fisher and startup retailers like Zady, one of Fast Company‘s most innovative companies, though fast fashion brands like H&M and Zara still dominate the marketplace.

The True Cost, which had its New York premiere last night, sheds light on the processes behind our $17 jeans and $29 dresses. From soil-ravaging pesticides used to produce cotton in Texas to rampant safety violations at garment factories in Bangladesh, the film makes a compelling case that the systems underlying the $2.5 trillion global fashion industry are fundamentally broken.

The idea is simple: Buy fewer, better-quality clothes, and in the process support better garment industry business practices.

“It’s disturbing,” Fisher says. “We have been working on both sustainability and human rights for many years, but there’s much, much more to do, and there are many more fashion businesses that need to get onboard.”