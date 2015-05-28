Google I/O 2015 Is All About Making Peace With The Present

A lot has changed since a few years ago, when skydivers dropped into the annual Google I/O developers conference with Google Glass on their heads .

Even if Glass wasn’t on hiatus today, Google seems to have outgrown such flashy stunts, and overall seems to have buttoned down. The keynote at Google I/O 2015 hopped from demo to demo with businesslike efficiency, rarely stopping to dwell on the bigger picture or ponder the future. We didn’t even get Larry Page on stage to talk about his fantasy island of technological experimentation.

That’s all a bit disappointing on some level–Google’s occasional craziness is as much a virtue as it is a pitfall–but there are worse things than the company spending less time in fantasyland and more time setting things right in the present day. It’s hard to get giddy about most of the things Google talked about at this year’s show, but unlike Glass, there’s a good chance you’ll end up using a lot of these products in the not-too-distant future.

Here’s a rundown of the big announcements from the show:

Google Photos: Finally free from Google+, the new service lets users store unlimited photos and videos from iPhones, Android phones, computers, and cameras (capped at 16 megapixel images and 1080p videos, unless you pay for Google Drive space). Google showed off some impressive algorithms that can recognize specific people, places, and things, so you don’t have to obsessively categorize every shot on your own.

Android M: The next version of Google’s operating system is largely about refinement. Users will get better control over permissions, so they can decide whether an app can access things like the camera, contacts, and SMS. A new “Doze” sleep mode is designed to help preserve idle battery life, especially for tablets. The system will also have a bunch of minor improvements, such as simplified volume controls and a sharing function that remembers your favorite contacts and apps. It’ll also support USB-C, the new reversible cable standard for charging and data transfer.

Android Pay: Google is taking yet another stab at mobile payments, but this attempt looks far more credible than Google Wallet. Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile will offer Android Pay on their phones, and Google has the support of all the major credit card companies. More than 700,000 stores will let you pay by tapping your Android phone, including Whole Foods, Macy’s, Walgreens, and Best Buy, and some apps will allow paying with your fingerprint. (Google is building fingerprint scanning into Android M.)