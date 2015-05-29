Dogs Unite Black And White, Pizza Teaches English: The Top 5 Ads Of The Week

There are ads, there are campaigns, and then there are marketing platforms. Over the last decade, Pedigree has grown the idea of doing good for dogs from the former into the latter .

Now, the brand, with agency BBDO New York, is launching a new, U.S.-focused extension of the platform dubbed “Feed the Good,” broadening the focus of the message beyond shelters and adoption to the overall good that dogs provide human beings.

“What we want to do now is push our brand positioning further to really illustrate the good that dogs do for society,” Chris Mondzelewski, vice president of marketing for Pedigree parent company, Mars Petcare U.S. told Co.Create. “We can still go in and do a tactical shelter program, and we’ll continue to do that, but at the end of the day, if we can convince consumers that they want dogs to be part of their lives because of the good that dogs do for society and for them, that’s obviously going to lead to more dogs finding their way out of the shelters as well. That’s the big step we’re taking right now, asking how do we elevate the positioning of the brand?”

Read more below about Pedigree’s new work and the rest of our picks for this week’s top-shelf brand creativity.

What: The environmental organization continues to protest Shell’s drilling for oil in the Arctic by teaming up with artist collective kennardphillips to create a short film that sets three classic American landscape paintings (“Pearlblossom Highway” by David Hockney, “Christina’s World” by Andrew Wyeth and “An Arctic Summer: Boring Through the Pack in Melville Bay” by William Bradford) on fire and puts imagery of real-life oil spills and disasters into the original paintings.

Who: Greenpeace, Don’t Panic London, kennardphillips

Why We Care: It might not grab the pop culture zeitgeist by the throat as hard as its wildly successful Lego-themed protest, but using classic art as an avatar for the environment is a beautifully sad and dramatic way to make a point.

What: A new spot that uses 50 hours of home movie footage to show some of the most significant moments in our lives may not be what we might think.

Who: VW South Africa, Ogilvy Cape Town

Why We Care: No spoilers here, but let’s just say this is a refreshingly clever, emotional approach in an ocean of auto advertising that relies all too heavily on product shots and music.

What: The premiere U.S. entry into Pedigree’s new global “Feed the Good” campaign takes a look at how owning a dog can help build bridges between people, including those that span age and race.

Who: Pedigree, BBDO New York

Why We Care: The ad marks a broadening of Pedigree’s long-standing marketing platform around the well-being of dogs and expertly illustrates the social power of even the simplest act of taking the pooch out for a stroll.