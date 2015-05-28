Today in Tabs: The Good, The Bad, The Fake Diet Science

But then there’s Good Journalism About Bad Science: Michael LaCour, the grad student accused of faking the survey data for that “changing minds” study, also made up the grants list on his CV. When Jesse Singal discovered fabricated information in his “Awards & Fellowships” list as well, he set a trap:

“I emailed LaCour for comment, and he asked if I’d hold off on publishing this until he released a planned statement . . . Shortly thereafter, a browser extension I installed to notify me when his website changed pinged me.”

That’s some good data journalism. LaCour has said he will release a complete response tomorrow. Can’t wait! Also, John Bohannon helped gin up a diet study that “proved” chocolate could help you lose weight. He explains exactly how it was done, and how his study was no different than the vast majority of “diet science” news. Ed Yong objected to the ethics of the stunt, but the whole point of it was that this study was literally a real diet science study, just explicated after the fact.

A minute on the lips, a lifetime on the hips, a one-night stand with Gladys Knight and the Pips. — Jessica Scott (@jessicascott714) May 28, 2015

We have some straightforward Bad Tech: GoPro’s weirdly orange CEO announced the company would sell a quadcopter, which I guess means they took their main product, the ubiquitous GoPro-bro-cam, and put a bird on it. What if we didn’t build robots that could figure out how to keep running when you break their legs? I mean . . . what if we just, like, didn’t do that? The newspaper wrote about algorithms again and it’s worse than usual. Send your iPhone-using friends this text to crash their phone.

But there’s also some Good Journalism About Bad Politics: Lord @Business released the first episode of political reporting sports show ScrumZone, and I’m gonna say it’s actually a pretty self-aware mockery of how ridiculous our political reporting is? Although you can never quite tell with Bloomberg. Hosts Matt Negrin and Griffin Hammond close by calling the modern media scrum “hastily assembled theater with the pretense of holding politicians accountable,” and “complete bullshit, but an integral part of our democracy,” which is at the very least honest.

And Good Commentary About Bad Media: John Herrman predicts “a fairly large shaking-out: an elimination of redundancy by platforms that incidentally encouraged it; a choosing of partners and therefore winners and losers,” which is hard to disagree with or even particularly mourn, although people seem depressed by it. If Tabs proves nothing else, it should at least prove that a huge amount of what sloshes around in our feeds is crap, and we’d be better informed without it. Is the crap what will be forced to give up its slot in our future media feed? Who knows! We’re all going to die anyway.

Intern Karen Ho is leaving us, which is bad. But she has been a very, very good intern. She brought her own reportorial eye to her topic every day, and I hate to abandon her to the vagaries of local newsgathering in a far northern town named after tableware. If you’re an editor, you’ll never be sorry you got in touch with her.