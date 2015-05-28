Hey Kids, Google Wants You To Go On Cardboard-Powered, Virtual-Reality Field Trips

The classroom program, called Expeditions, allows teachers to order a box full of Google Cardboard VR viewers. They can then send the class on virtual field trips, using a tablet to conduct the tour. (Of course, classrooms will still need phones for each student to power the cheap cardboard viewers.)





Google is also trying to seed more immersive videos with a tool called Jump. The idea is that content makers can use Jump-ready, 360-degree cameras to create virtual reality videos, which are then hosted on YouTube. GoPro will be an early partner in the project, releasing a camera that supports Jump.





While Google didn’t announce any new virtual reality hardware, it is making some improvements to Cardboard. The new design will work with phones that have up to 6-inch displays, and it has a button that should support more devices. The assembly will also be simpler, requiring just a few steps to put together.



