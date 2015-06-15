How Tavi Gevinson Stays Productive

When she appeared in Fast Company’s 2010 Most Creative People issue, Tavi Gevinson was a 14-year-old student writing a world-famous fashion blog, Style Rookie, from her home in the Chicago suburbs. With a wise-beyond-her-years voice and unique take on the industry, Gevinson drew some 54,000 daily readers, including Anna Wintour and Karl Lagerfeld.

Since then, Gevinson has expanded the blog into an influential online magazine that’s written by and for teenage girls. Called Rookie, it employs five full-time staff members, has produced three print “year­books,” and is attracting a passionate fan base. “I can’t control how many people read Rookie,” she says. “I would rather just put out stuff that I think is good and hope other people think is good. Unless you like what you’ve made, no amount of praise is going to mean anything.”

Now living in New York (she grad­­uated from high school last year), Gevinson has also found suc­­cess as an actress, starring in Kenneth Lonergan’s hit Broadway play This Is Our Youth alongside Michael Cera and landing a part in the upcoming film Goldbricks in Bloom. But she’s still mostly focused on Rookie—and on enjoying her success. “I’m trying to feel like I can relax and accept a slower pace,” she says. “A [job] you love doesn’t come along that often, so I’m comfortable with the idea of slowing down.”

“The girls who started [the diversity-promoting media agency] Browntourage, because they have full-time jobs and still make this website and organization in their free time. They’ve created a space where it can go beyond just having a conversation on social media.”

“I like how many more teenagers are using Twitter to find each other, critique pop culture, and support one another. It’s important for teenagers to create their own communities.”

“The Apple Watch seems dumb, but I don’t know what I’m talking about and that should be noted.”

“Be easy on yourself.”