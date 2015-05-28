At I/O, Google Reveals Project Brillo And Weave To Power Internet Of Things Devices

Google is starting to make bigger moves into smart homes and other Internet of Things devices with two new projects, Project Brillo and Weave.

Project Brillo will act as an operating system of sorts for small-scale devices, such as smart door locks, light bulbs, and security cameras. It’s based on the “lower levels of Android,” said Sundar Pichai, Google’s senior vice president of products, letting it run on devices that don’t have a lot of computing muscle.

Alongside Project Brillo, Google also announced Weave, which is a way for these devices to communicate with other products and web services. For instance, a door lock might be able to share its locked or unlocked state with smart light bulbs to automatically turn them on or off. (Device makers won’t have to use Brillo to get Weave. They can add the system on top of their existing stacks.)





The two initiatives will compete with Apple’s HomeKit framework, Samsung’s open Internet of Things efforts, and a version of Windows 10 for Internet of Things devices. In other words, the fully connected world will remain a Wild West for the foreseeable future.

Google says Project Brillo will arrive as a developer preview in the third quarter, and Weave will follow in Q4.