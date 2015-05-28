Android Pay Now Lets You Buy Things With Your Fingerprint

Android Pay will soon start working a lot more like Apple’s competing payments solution. With the launch of Android M, Google’s mobile payment system will get standardized fingerprint sensor support, allowing users to authenticate purchases with their fingertips.

The new version of Android Pay will let users authorize payments both inside apps and in the physical world, the company announced at Google I/O today.





Like Touch ID on iOS, Android’s fingerprint sensor functionality lets users unlock devices as well. With Android M, Google is offering developers a standardized, open API with which to build biometric security into apps. Of course, this feature depends on whether or not the device has a fingerprint sensor built in (not all new Android devices do).

Android Pay, which uses near field communication (NFC) to authorize contactless payments, is available in over 700,000 stores.