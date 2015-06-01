Mike Judge’s Secrets To Exquisitely Skewering Silicon Valley

Silicon Valley creator and executive producer Mike Judge is the first to admit that his satirical HBO series nails some things about the overheated tech industry spot on, while exaggerating others greatly for effect. ( Elon Musk once told him he needed to do more research). But to create a show that strikes a nerve, Judge knows that some aspects of that reality have to become caricatures. “This isn’t like a propaganda film for Silicon Valley to promote it or make it seem great,” he says. “It’s just a comedy and it’s about these characters.” We asked him how he stays inspired while dreaming up just-recognizable characters born from the tech scene mold. Here’s what he had to say.

Where or how do you seek out creative inspiration?

From when I first started making animated shorts, I would say: “by any means necessary.” I think the Malcolm X movie was coming out and I kept thinking that: “by any means necessary.” I’d search my brain for any scrap of memory for any funny story, any interesting thing. And then I was getting writer’s block, getting frustrated just sitting around the house and no ideas were coming. So I thought: Well, I’m not getting any ideas, so I’m just going to wash the dishes, go mow the lawn. And then ideas started coming to me. So washing the dishes was the first breakthrough.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

I get coffee, and check email, and then I shave. And then sometimes I walk out and look at the ocean for a minute. It’s at the end of the block. That’s my routine.

What is one thing about your job that you think would surprise people?

How unglamorous it is. Someone I know said I should take a picture of the writing room. Just like four people and dry-erase boards with scribbles all over it. So that’s all it is. Sitting there, wracking our brains, trying to make stuff up.