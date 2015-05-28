A Postman Bonds With An Adorable Piglet In This Vodafone Spot

It’s an endearing tale of one man and his piglet. This new spot for Vodafone New Zealand showcases different ways to use the network and simultaneously warms the heart.

At the beginning of the 90-second film, created by FCB in Auckland, postman Keith finds a lost piglet as he is driving his van across the countryside. He then leaves no stone unturned trying to trace the piglet’s owner.





Keith makes calls, posts on social media, and sends photographs. He finally tracks down the rightful owner but is in for a shock when he arrives to return the animal with which he has developed an unexpected and rather sweet friendship.

The film, entitled “Piggy Sue” and directed by Steve Rogers via production company Revolver, forms part of a wider multi-channel campaign by Vodafone New Zealand to demonstrate the network’s strength and extent of coverage across the country. It is intended to resonate with rural New Zealanders in particular and will run throughout 2015. Apart from Keith and the lady who owns the piglet, all the characters in the film are portrayed by ordinary people living in Otago, the area where it was shot.





The new campaign marks the exit from the brand’s advertising of Kiwi actor James Rolleston (Boy, The Dark Horse) who has appeared in several Vodafone New Zealand ads over the last two years.