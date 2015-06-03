How a Childless, Out-Of-Work Actor Became New York’s Baby Gear Expert

It all started as a way to pay the bills. Actor Jamie Grayson had been on tour with the musical Cats and needed a job when he got back to New York. He happened upon an ad in the Village Voice that said buybuy BABY was hiring actors to demonstrate products.

“I went on an interview and thought there was no way I could work in a store that big,” recalls Grayson. “I also couldn’t imagine dealing with neurotic, intense New York parents.”

Jamie Grayson Photo: via Twitter

But the money was good, so Grayson took the job repping Bugaboo, a high-end line of strollers. After a few months, he became bored with shilling one item and started learning about the other baby gear on his own.

The intricacies of the products intrigued Grayson, and the enthusiasm he had for his work became apparent. Management asked him to lead storewide demonstrations on the weekends, and eventually he became responsible for the baby registry. That’s when everything got a little “nutty,” says Grayson.

“I would read parenting and baby blogs on my days off,” he says. “I took my job very seriously because I wanted to be trusted. I developed a weird following and was booked four months in advance.”

He had found a fan base in New York moms. In 2009 the Wall Street Journal did a story on baby-product sales in the down economy, and Grayson was mentioned by name by a couple who was pleased he had talked them out of buying a pricey stroller.

“Retail employees are never mentioned by name, and corporate wanted to know why I had talked the customers out of the expensive product,” he says. “They wanted to fire me, but people were coming in because they trusted me. I told them, If you get rid of me, it’s the worst thing you can do.”