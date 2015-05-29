Why You Should Forget Work-Life Balance

Even as we work longer days that bleed into our off-hours (reading work emails half-awake in our beds first thing in the morning), the idea of achieving the ideal of work-life balance looms large.

But here’s the thing about work-life balance: Even if you achieve it, maintaining it is precarious. You have to keep everything under careful control–job delicately positioned on one side of the scale with family, leisure, your side hustle, etc., teetering on the other. One finger applied gently on either side and the whole thing could get tossed over. But the division between work and life doesn’t have to be so fraught. In fact, maybe it doesn’t have to be a division at all.

The notion that we have two different lives–our work-life, where we do what we think we’re supposed to do, and our “real” life, where we pursue what truly interests us–can leave us feeling like we’re just surviving the workday to get to the free moments on the other side. And when we do, we’re probably so exhausted that we squander them on Netflix marathons. When we conceptualize work and life as opposed states—something to divide our precious minutes and hours between—it sets us up to live an unbalanced double life.

What about letting go of trying so hard to maintain that balance–and that division? Why not strive to infuse your interests into those hours spent at work? Fight against the slow technology-enabled creep of work into the rest of your life by putting more of what you find personally fulfilling into the work you do daily. When you begin to pursue your interests in the one-half of your life that you call “work,” work-life is no longer such a divided balancing act; it can become Worklife, one word. The question is, how do you start?

At Roadtrip Nation, we’ve asked hundreds of people how they found meaningful work for our documentary series on public television. What we’ve found is that those who are most engaged in their work aren’t pursuing an occupation; instead, they are following their interests. This leads not to work-life balance, but rather, work-life integration–that’s Worklife in practice.

It might sound like a subtle shift, but pursuing an occupation can cordon you off into one narrow role. Building your Worklife out of your interests is more expansive; it allows you to stay true to what drives you, during work hours and after. Approaching work as something that grows out of the exploration of your interests allows you to expand your idea of what’s possible within your interest area. You can stay agile and ready to adjust to fit into whatever role feels right to you right now.

Practicing Worklife by allowing your interests to direct your career path might sound intimidating. For starters, the endpoint may be unclear. However, one thing to remember is that any journey of this magnitude is a process, and that means you may have to test what feels right and be ready to adjust and take a different route.