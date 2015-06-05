Your Creative Calendar: 91 Things To Do, See, And Hear This June

Jamie XX – In Color, June 1st. As the xx’s star continues to recede, the band’s producer, who folded its name into his own moniker, keeps becoming more prominent. Following a full-length collaboration with Gil-Scott Heron a few years ago, Jamie XX is finally unveiling his debut solo release, which shows off all the different styles he’s worked in on various remixes over the years.

Major Lazer – Peace Is The Mission, out on June 1st. Diplo’s dub-heavy side project returns, following the premiere of its animated mascot’s new TV show on Fox this past April. This time, things get a bit more poppy.

Riff Raff – The Peach Panther/ The Purple Panther, out on June 1st. The Tommy Wiseau of rappers (Is he really any good? Who even knows?) drops two albums on the same day, neither of which will make any sense, regardless of how hard you bump them.

Florence and The Machine – How Big How Blue How Beautiful, out on June 2nd. The third album from the torch songstress and so is a break-up record that brings Florence Welch’s powerful pipes even further into focus.

Girlpool – Before The World Was Big, out on June 2nd. This drummer-less California punk duo makes a lot of noise on its debut album.

Jason Derulo – Everything is 4, out on June 2nd. What does a post- meme Jason Derulo album sound like? Will the autotuned singer be able to resist singing his own name? Let’s hope not.

Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard – Django and Jimmy, out on June 2nd. These two guys have forgotten more about folk and country and western music than any one person could ever hope to know. Hear the fruits of all that Southern-tinged expertise on this collaboration LP.

Muse – Drones, out on June 9th. How has it taken this long for Muse to release an album entitled Drones? Somehow, it doesn’t seem possible.

Of Monsters and Men – Beneath the Skin, out on June 9th. The latest set from the folky troubadours whose name sounds a lot more metal than the reality.

Giorgio Moroder – Déjà Vu, out on June 9th. Following a Daft Punk-assisted resurgence, the disco godfather is back with his first new material in 30 years. Let there be funk!

AraabMuzik – Dream World, out on June 16th. After further conquering of the festival circuit, the EDM artist and hip-hop producer is back with his first full-length since 2011.

Ed Helms – Ed Helms, out on June 16th. Ed Helms may be taking over for Chevy Chase by stepping into the Vacation franchise, but he apparently also wants to follow in Steve Martin’s footsteps with an album of banjo-heavy tunes.

Migos – Y.R.N.: The Album, out on June 16th. Is the music of Migos better than that of The Beatles? Hey, to each his own. Art is subjective. The heavily armed Atlanta trio plead their case again with this latest album.

Hudson Mohawke – Lantern, out on June 16th. The Kanye-endorsed Scottish electro producer, also one-half of TNGHT, follows up a string of EPs with this hotly anticipated album filled with his signature stylistic collage.

Desaparecidos – Payola, out on June 23rd. Bright Eyes frontman Conor Oberst brings back his side project for a new collection of deeply felt songs.

Failure – The Heart Is a Monitor, out on June 30th. Nearly 20 years after the band’s dissolution, the hard rock stylings of Failure are back in full force. WIll this reunion album be more Dinosaur Jr. than Soundgarden, though, remains to be heard.

Miguel – Wildheart, out on June 30th. The ethereal-voiced, Grammy-winning artist who couldn’t be bothered with a stage name follows up his much-adored Kaleidoscope Dream with even more adventurously produced R&B.