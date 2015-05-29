From The Jobs of the Future to the Habits of The Likeable People: May’s Top 10 Leadership Stories

This month we put a lot of focus on the future of the workplace from how customizing design by department can boost morale throughout the office to how the office itself is disappearing.

Here are the stories you loved in Leadership, for the month of May 2015.





This month, job satisfaction site Glassdoor released their annual list of the best U.S. cities for jobs in 2015. While the usual suspects like New York City and San Diego made the cut, you may be surprised by which Southern city–along with a handful of Midwestern locales–topped the list.





According to futurists, jobs in agriculture and manufacturing took the biggest hits with the rise of the robots, leaving white collar positions up next on the chopping block. Here, the jobs that may not be around by 2025 as well as the careers–like “urban farmer”–that are poised to take off in the next decade.





It’s safe to say that the workplace of today is nothing like the one your grandparents or even your parents experienced. Offices are open, hierarchies are toppling, and working for yourself is more commonplace than ever. From the death of the commute to the growing popularity of “passionate work,” these are your new rules of work.





While workplace perks like free meals and on-site gyms may seem attractive, many employers use these pluses to get more workable hours out of their employees. We discuss a somewhat bleak future where workers make a lot of money, but hardly have the free time to spend it.





With the average adult receiving (and mostly ignoring) 360 messages a day, it can be hard to stand out from the crowd. But whether it’s wearing a signature clothing item or just lending your ear, there are all kinds of way to make yourself–and your message–unforgettable.