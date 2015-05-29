From The Jobs of the Future to the Habits of The Likeable People: May’s Top 10 Leadership Stories

This month we put a lot of focus on the future of the workplace from how customizing design by department can boost morale throughout the office to how the office itself is disappearing.
Here are the stories you loved in Leadership, for the month of May 2015.
1. THE TOP 25 U.S. CITIES FOR JOBS THIS YEAR
This month, job satisfaction site Glassdoor released their annual list of the best U.S. cities for jobs in 2015. While the usual suspects like New York City and San Diego made the cut, you may be surprised by which Southern city–along with a handful of Midwestern locales–topped the list.
2. THE TOP JOBS IN 10 YEARS MIGHT NOT BE WHAT YOU EXPECT
According to futurists, jobs in agriculture and manufacturing took the biggest hits with the rise of the robots, leaving white collar positions up next on the chopping block. Here, the jobs that may not be around by 2025 as well as the careers–like “urban farmer”–that are poised to take off in the next decade.
3. THESE ARE THE NEW RULES OF WORK
It’s safe to say that the workplace of today is nothing like the one your grandparents or even your parents experienced. Offices are open, hierarchies are toppling, and working for yourself is more commonplace than ever. From the death of the commute to the growing popularity of “passionate work,” these are your new rules of work.
4. THE HIGHEST-PAYING JOBS OF THE FUTURE WILL EAT YOUR LIFE
While workplace perks like free meals and on-site gyms may seem attractive, many employers use these pluses to get more workable hours out of their employees. We discuss a somewhat bleak future where workers make a lot of money, but hardly have the free time to spend it.
5. HOW TO MAKE YOURSELF UNFORGETTABLE
With the average adult receiving (and mostly ignoring) 360 messages a day, it can be hard to stand out from the crowd. But whether it’s wearing a signature clothing item or just lending your ear, there are all kinds of way to make yourself–and your message–unforgettable.
6. SEVEN HABITS OF LIKABLE PEOPLE
Some may think likability is overrated, but when it’s the difference between getting a promotion (or not) and being perceived as credible, likability goes a long, long way. Here, the habits of the most well-liked people in the office.
7. 7 HABITS OF PEOPLE WHO ARE HAPPY AT WORK
It’s not easy to find the perfect job, but it is possible to make the most of the job you have. Whether its avoiding exceedingly negative people or committing to self-improvement, these are the highly effective habits of your happiest coworkers.
8. THIS IS THE FUTURE OF COLLEGE
With world’s knowledge becoming more accessible than ever, the idea of spending tons of money to go to a four-year college is becoming more obsolete by the day. We meet the college grad–versed in real-world skills, not just facts–of tomorrow.
9. 5 OFFICE DESIGN STRATEGIES THAT WILL MAKE EMPLOYEES HAPPIER
When it comes to office design, one size does not fit all and just because an open office layout works for one company, it may not be best for another. We touched on design concepts that vastly improve morale–and work ethic–in the modern office space.
10. THE 3 DIFFERENCES BETWEEN A BOSS AND A LEADER
Anyone can be a boss, but not everyone can be leader. Here, the three key differences between those who simply tell their employees what to do and those who set their employees on the path for more long-term success.