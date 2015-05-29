The Secrets To Limiting Your Mental Fatigue

Most tasks, at least for professionals and knowledge workers, lead to some mental fatigue. After all, we are constantly engaging in activities that involve decision making and self-control. The key to limiting mental fatigue is recognizing the work that is most likely to deplete your resources in a substantial way and, when you have any say in the matter, to simply not engage in that work before you want to be at your best.

So how can you identify the tasks that lead to mental fatigue and keep you from being incredibly productive? If you feel spent after doing a task, there’s a good chance it is tapping into your self-control. The degree to which tasks take a toll on self-control, decision making, or other executive functions varies with each person.

Here are some examples of common activities that can lead to mental fatigue:

Switching frequently between one task and another

Networking and making small talk

Sitting still for hours

Making cold calls

Identifying errors and correcting them

Planning or scheduling projects

Keeping track of deadlines

Avoiding these activities may seem hardly practical, since the higher our positions at work, the more likely we are to have to make decisions, plan, and collaborate with others pretty much all the time. The important thing to remember, however, is that we don’t have to completely avoid these activities. But if we strategically choose the order in which we complete the various tasks on our to-do lists, we can carve out two awesome hours when our brains are not as fatigued and get some amazing things done.

Do you hope to spend two hours mapping out a new initiative for your department? Don’t tackle the project right after mapping out a different initiative. Do you need to write an email to your boss outlining the reasons why a top-priority project is not on time and asking for more resources to complete it? Don’t even think of starting that new email after you’ve already been dealing with emails for an hour and a half. Does the human resources department want you to complete your employees’ annual review by the end of the day? If it matters to you to get it right, it would be better not to do it at the end of the day, because the odds are you will have a good amount of mental fatigue by that point.

Even some of the common ways in which we pass the time when we are taking a break–presumably for the purpose of refreshing our minds–probably fatigue us even more and should be avoided if they occur just before we have to be on top of our game. For example, if you often turn on the news or check out a news website that reports on the latest tragedy or an upsetting political development, it can require a good deal of self-control to manage a knee-jerk reaction to these kinds of stories. So avoid these activities before you have to be at your best.

Here are four things to help you avoid mental fatigue that you can try this week: