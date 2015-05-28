What The World Would Be Like If Men Menstruated According To A New PSA

Imagine for a moment, that men experienced the same monthly menstrual cycle as women. To mark Menstrual Hygiene Day , charity WaterAid uses this premise to raise awareness for the 1.25 billion women around the world who do not have access to a toilet during their periods.





Would the same problem exist if it were men that used tampons? Would menstruation still be such a taboo subject in many parts of the world if the gender imbalance of power wasn’t a factor? WaterAid takes a page from Jimmy Kimmel and Adam Corolla’s Man Show bit to introduce its own version of the Manpon. Instead of subtlety, Manpons take on a similar advertising tone as a Schick or Gillette razor commercial, all sporty science and style.

It’s an amusing device through which to deliver a serious message: that women who don’t have access to facilities during their periods are often forced into risky situations after dark, and that millions of women around the world suffer discrimination associated with menstruation.