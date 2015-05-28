Today At 1:30 P.M. ET, You Can Tour The British Museum On Periscope

If you need a lunchtime distraction today, tune into the British Museum’s live broadcast of its ancient Greek artifacts. The live video of the tour will be available starting around 1:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. London time) through the live-streaming app Periscope. British TV presenter and historian Dan Snow will narrate the tour and respond to viewers’ questions.

It’s a smart use of the Periscope app, which Twitter launched for iOS in March and for Android earlier this week. The app allows users to stream live video from a smartphone to the Internet. Viewers of the broadcast can comment in real time (the comments appear over the broadcast for all to see) and tap their screens to send hearts, or “likes.” The app is most often used to share personal scenes, like pets or people talking, but the most interesting broadcasts are those that include a narrator who interacts with viewers and compelling visuals–like ancient Greek sculptures of naked people, for example.

You can find the stream by following @BritishMuseum on Twitter, which will add the museum to your list of Periscope contacts. The broadcast will be available for replay for about 24 hours after it ends.

Here’s hoping that more museums (hello, Louvre!) will stream their collections this way.