Eric Roberts Turns Weird Hair-Obsessed Therapist In New Kerastase Spots

With so many clients confiding in their hairdressers for personal problems, the intimacy of the salon chair requires some stylists to play amateur shrinks. A quirky new campaign from luxury hair care brand, Kérastase Worldwide, turns that scenario on its head (sorry) with a psychologist who is completely fixated on hair.





Three black and white films, directed by Matthew Frost, each feature a woman attending an appointment with a therapist, played by a rather suave, bespectacled Eric Roberts. In each one, when the client arrives, Roberts is seen engaged in various bizarre hair-adjacent activities, from trimming a cactus to watching guinea pig-grooming videos. The patients share their respective issues and Roberts recommends a solution that pertains to a parallel problem with the, by now, rather disconcerted woman’s hair.

In one film an exhausted fashion model bemoans the stresses of worldwide fashion week season, Roberts diagnoses “capillaris mortem” (burnt out hair) but encouragingly cites “amazing recovery rates.” In another, the client apparently confesses to a string of affairs, which Roberts interprets as over-coloring her hair.





Each episode ends with a sincere Roberts talking directly to the viewer, he says: “There are no innocent hair habits. Confess yours, I won’t let you down.” People are encouraged to visit a web platform and share their own experiences of mistreating their hair using the hashtag #HairConfession.

The strangely compelling campaign, created by Paris-based luxury brands agency Publicis 133, is to launch a new Kérastase Resistance range, Thérapiste, and aims to stop feelings of guilt about treating hair badly, carrying the strapline, “One session is all you need.” It is certainly a departure from the shiny hair swishing normally deployed in ads for hair treatment products.