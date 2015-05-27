advertisement
Drone OS Developer Airware Launches New Fund For Commercial Drones

By Daniel Terdiman1 minute Read

If you’re an entrepreneur thinking about building tools for drones, there may never have been a better time than now.

Today, the drone operating system company Airware announced it launched a new venture fund aimed at investing in early-stage startups that are “developing technologies critical to scaling the use of drones across a variety of commercial applications.”

Known as the Commercial Drone Fund, Airware said it will make between $250,000 and $1 million available to early-stage companies focusing on five areas: “sensor hardware, software applications, cloud-based aerial data analysis tools, drone-based services, and complete solutions for specific industries.”

Until today there had never been a drone-specific fund like this, but this morning, DJI — the world’s largest maker of consumer drones — announced that it had teamed with Accel Partners on SkyFund. That initiative will make at least $10 million available to early-stage companies focused on developing tools for the DJI platform. Those investments would start at $250,000 and potentially go higher.

Airware, which builds control system software for a variety of commercial drones, and which is aimed largely at the enterprise market, will run its fund autonomously. The company’s CEO, Jonathan Downey, will serve as the fund’s general partner.

