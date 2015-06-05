Highlights From Our Live Q&A With Gen. Stanley McChrystal, David Silverman, And Chris Fussell

Fast Company editor-in-chief Robert Safian recently sat down with Gen. Stanley McChrystal, David Silverman, and Chris Fussell, authors of the book Team of Teams: New Rules Of Engagement For A Complex World, to discuss how organizations can become more effective by eliminating traditional hierarchies and empowering employees at all levels to make decisions.

“In today’s age of flux, the old organizational systems are under duress,” says Safian. “We need more a flexible, agile framework, and Team of Teams offers a compelling perspective that combines emotional, human motivations and practical, operational realities.”

Check out highlights from the chat below, or read the full transcript here.

Chris Fussell: “These ideas started by recognizing the ineffectiveness of the military system in the information age. The Defense Department is prone to all of the ‘traditional bureaucratic rules,’ which is the same thing you’ll find in most traditional government systems. It’s critical that leaders recognize that the system no longer works—and we can’t remain beholden to the old way of business.”

Gen. Stanley McChrystal: “We found that in the increasingly complex and far faster environment (see how quickly ISIS has arisen and matured) that connecting even dispersed individuals and small teams into a larger Team of Teams was essential. Competition faced by most companies is no longer only from established firms–it comes fast and furious from startups and from far-flung locations around the world. Accelerated by technology, media, and markets, the deliberate pace once effective is now often overwhelmed.”





David Silverman: “Today’s leader must foster an environment that allows people to be successful. No longer can they be the decision maker exclusively. They must be the master communicator and facilitator.”

McChrystal: “Traditional models often viewed the leader much as we might a chess master who controls 16 chess pieces against an opponent who does the same. But what if your opponent is not a single chess master, but instead are 16 chess pieces that each think for themselves and communicate between themselves constantly—with the freedom to act? Suddenly the chess master will be utterly incapable of dealing with a networked foe. You need to use your position to create an environment where your chess pieces are informed, in constant dialogue with each other, and are not only empowered—but are expected—to act.”