Facebook To Users: Here’s How To Avoid Getting Hacked

When it comes to Facebook security, it’s often the simple details that count the most. Did you share your password with somebody? How many third-party apps are connected to your account? Are you still logged in somewhere?

This might sound like obvious stuff to most of us, but that’s not the case for all of Facebook’s nearly 1.5 billion users. Facebook is betting that by asking simple questions like these, it can cut back on security breaches. Today the company started testing a security checkup screen that does exactly that.





The new prompt, which pops up in the form of an interstitial mini-window, calls users’ attention to existing security measures and streamlines the process of beefing up security. Simple things like changing one’s password, evaluating which third-party apps are connected to Facebook, and turning on login notifications are just a click away from the security checkup window.

The new feature comes months after Facebook announced it was stepping up its hacker-thwarting efforts using its existing “social graph”—the approach it uses to keep track of which users went to the same college or share an interest in Kanye West—to quickly identify shady messages.

The newest security feature isn’t just about preventing spammy status updates. As Facebook tries to play more roles in our digital lives, security is only getting more critical for the world’s largest social network. Case in point: The social network just announced it’ll now host restaurant reviews in its search tool. And Facebook Messenger will start rolling out its new payments feature to users in New York City. When Facebook becomes a way to send and receive money, you’ll definitely want to be sure that your account is locked down.

For now, the new security feature is experimental. Everyone won’t see the security prompt, but those who do will be the guinea pigs for Facebook’s UX team. Depending on the results of this test, this security checkup might soon be coming to Facebook login screen near you.