This Ad’s Unedited Look At Child Rearing Will Trigger Flashbacks–And Hugs–In Parents

Facebook is a highly misleading advertisement for procreation. Most new parents only socially share their baby at peak fuzzy-haired, globe-cheeked adorability. Less common are posts that capture the moment when there is literally no possible way to squelch that baby’s cochlea-scorching screams, or what it sounds like to marinate in the music of The Wiggles for a fifth straight hour. A new ad from Plum Organics is fully versed in the lesser heralded moments of new parenthood, and assures those enduring the struggle that it gets better, kind of.