Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Will Get Their Own Action Figures At San Diego Comic-Con

It’s been a good year for unconventional people to find themselves in doll form. Selma director Ava Duvernay and country singer Trisha Yearwood were both transformed into toys, and now–debuting at San Diego Comic-Con–Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will be rendered in plastic courtesy of toy maker Bif Bang Pow!





Don’t call ’em dolls, though–the Fey and Poehler toys are action figures, rendered by the same company that creates poseable character figurines of more traditionally action-figured properties like Kiss, Flash Gordon, and the heroes and monsters of Penny Dreadful. At 3½”, the duo–sculpted in their Saturday Night Live Weekend Update attire–are the perfect size to accompany your G.I. Joes on their adventures, or to provide mocking commentary to your Star Wars figures as they explore the Death Star Space Station playset.