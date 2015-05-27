McDonald’s Tricked People Into Eating Its New Salads With A Healthy Pop-Up

While McDonald’s has been attempting to refresh its burger offerings via things like mascot makeovers , given its recent business problems, McDonald’s is also working to attract new customers–those who wouldn’t normally eat there–to check out what else is on the menu besides a Big Mac.

McDonald’s Canada and agency Tribal DDB Toronto decided to play a little branding trick on unsuspecting salad lovers by launching a pop-up shop called The Salad Society and giving away salads featuring ingredients like baby kale, feta cheese, and couscous. The idea was that a non-McD’s pop-up would take away any preconceived notions and instead focus on the quality of the food. But when the happy lunch crowd got to the bottom of their bowl, the jig was up.





The brand has also partnered with bicycle delivery service Hurrier to give away four weeks of free salad deliveries, and created The Salad Society “membership” cards as branded gift cards.