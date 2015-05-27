Restaurant Reviews Now Appear In Facebook Search

In its ongoing mission to become a source for everything from native video to trending news, social media site Facebook has announced that, starting today, users will be able to view restaurant reviews from reputable sites when searching for eateries throughout the U.S.

The announcement comes after news organizations began to host some content on Facebook directly earlier this month. So far, Bon Appétit, Vox Media’s Eater, New York magazine, Condé Nast Traveler, and the San Francisco Chronicle have signed on to share short summaries of their restaurant reviews directly with Facebook users.

“Starting today, you’ll now see critic reviews in addition to reviews from friends and other people who have been there,” a Facebook spokesperson told Mashable.

Of course, this is part of a much larger (and some would say “losing”) battle between media companies and Facebook, with the former at the mercy of the social media giant’s ever-changing algorithms, which can boost traffic to a site one day and effectively deaden it the next.

In response, Facebook has started pushing Instant Articles, a mea-culpa-in-app-form that allows media companies to publish “fast, interactive articles” directly to Facebook instead of linking out to their own websites. From there, publishers can sell their own ads, keeping 100% of the revenue, and utilize their own analytic and optimization tools. Already, notable publications like The New York Times, The Atlantic, and The Guardian have signed on as the app’s inaugural class.

“We’re going in with our eyes open,” New York Times CEO Mark Thompson told Re/code, emphasizing that the move is an “experiment.”

Still, it’s hard to turn down the 1.44 billion pairs of open eyes Facebook has on its side.