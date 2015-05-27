Here’s Where Grandmas Get Graffiti Lessons–And Demonstrate Mad Street-Art Skillz

There’s a roving gang of grannies and grandpas posting up some of the illest graffiti the streets of Lisbon, Portugal, have ever seen. The fact that that sentence exists is amazing enough, but the reason why is so much better.

LATA 65 (“lata” means “can” or “tin” in Portuguese) is a nonprofit organization built on urban workshops for senior citizens in Lisbon where they learn the history of graffiti and street art, as well as how to make their own stencils and street tags. The group, along with professional street artists working as hands-on mentors, targets run-down and neglected parts of Lisbon with beautification (not destruction) in mind. The mission of LATA 65 is to democratize street art by bridging the age gap, which will hopefully nix stereotypes on both ends.

Learn more about LATA 65 here.



