advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

From A Certain Angle, An Outdoor Beer Ad Becomes A Giant Boner Billboard

From A Certain Angle, An Outdoor Beer Ad Becomes A Giant Boner Billboard
By Jeff Beer1 minute Read

So you’re driving down the road in Costa Rica and, as the cars and billboards pass you by, you glance into the rearview and spot something. It’s…no, that’s not what it is. Is it? No. Can’t be. Wait, maybe?


From the opposite side, a perfectly pedestrian billboard for Costa Rican beer Republica Parrillera Pilsen featuring a perfectly normal grilled sausage, looks like something else altogether. A giant billboard boner. A Ramsay Bolton dinner party favor. Call it whatever you want but it certainly doesn’t look like it’s selling beer.

[via Reddit]

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life