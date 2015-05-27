From A Certain Angle, An Outdoor Beer Ad Becomes A Giant Boner Billboard

So you’re driving down the road in Costa Rica and, as the cars and billboards pass you by, you glance into the rearview and spot something. It’s…no, that’s not what it is. Is it? No. Can’t be. Wait, maybe?
From the opposite side, a perfectly pedestrian billboard for Costa Rican beer Republica Parrillera Pilsen featuring a perfectly normal grilled sausage, looks like something else altogether. A giant billboard boner. A Ramsay Bolton dinner party favor. Call it whatever you want but it certainly doesn’t look like it’s selling beer.
